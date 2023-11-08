Broke Down Engine from Woody Platt, with Del McCoury

For his next single with Compass Records, former Steep Canyon Ranger Woody Platt has chosen a grassed up version of the Blind Willie McTell classic, Broke Down Engine, performed as a duet with the great Del McCoury.

After more than two decades as a Steep, Platt decided to go it alone as a solo artist last year, and has since signed with Compass for a new project expected in 2024. This debut single is our first taste.

Woody and Del trade lines throughout this Peidmont blues standard, with stellar and very subtle support from a crack studio band. Bryan Sutton is on guitar, Barry Bales on bass, Daren Shumaker on mandolin, and Bennett Sullivan on banjo. They deliver a track that works as both a blues and a bluegrass number. Tricky that.

Check it out…

Broke Down Engine will be available on November 10 from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders are enabled now.

Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.