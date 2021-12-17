Bring On The Wind video from Billy Droze

Skip to content
Billy Droze has a new music video for , which marked his eleventh #1 song today on our Bring On The Wind Bluegrass Today Weekly AirPlay chart. It is included on Billy’s current RBR Entertainment release, . Waiting Out The Storm
It’s a special song for Droze, as he says it tells a true story from his life that left an indelible mark.
“This song was written on the way back from helping aid the hurricane Harvey victims back in 2017. It was quite the adventure to say the least. We traveled for days around Texas and Louisiana in my old bus handing out supplies and showing love to those displaced… singing, listening, volunteering, etc. The old bus eventually left me stranded in New Orleans after the mission was over, but looking back it’s kind of comical to be stranded after trying to help people who were stranded. Gotta love the irony. 🙂
However five years later we have a number one song from the experience! I’d say that’s one heck of a story.
Thank you Karen Trainor for being my side kick both on the trip, and in writing the song. Give it a listen if you haven’t heard it yet!”
The video includes footage shot on Billy’s trip in 2017, back to where he grew up in Louisiana.
Have a look and listen.
Bring On The Wind and the full Waiting Out The Storm project are available now from popular download and streaming sites online.
