Bridge You’re Gonna Burn from Tina Adair

Engelhardt Music Group has a new single for bluegrass vocalist Tina Adair, fresh off her multi-year success with Sister Sadie. It’s the first from her upcoming solo project with EMG, expected this fall.

This is one she wrote with Glen Duncan and Adam Engelhardt called Bridge You’re Gonna Burn, a fast moving grasser that finds Tina out front supported by Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Wes Hightower sings harmonies.

For Adair, this song carries a lesson that will resonate with a lot of people.

“This is one of my first cowrites with Glen Duncan and Adam Engelhardt. I think there’s certainly a message in this song that we can all identify with in some form or fashion, whether it be in our personal or professional lives. The band really took this song to the next level with their playing. They are the best of the best and showcased so much energy and style on this recording. They definitely leave you wanting more! I feel really lucky to call them my friends.”

Have a listen…

Bridge You’re Gonna Burn is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.