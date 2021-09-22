Bricktown Banjo Bash added to Banjo Museum’s Banjo Fest

Oklahoma City will be the site of the inaugural Bricktown Banjo Bash, held next month as part of the American Banjo Museum’s annual Banjo Fest. The Banjo Fest is held to honor each year’s inductees into the Museum’s Banjo Hall of Fame, involving official induction and performances by the various members. There are also several special events at the Museum during Banjo Fest (October 7-9), including the opening of a new exhibit, Women of the Banjo.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class includes Jens Krüger, Brad Roth, Greg Rich, Paul Buskirk, and Scott Whitfield.

While most of these are ticketed events for Museum members and banjo fans, Bricktown Banjo Bash is a free outdoor concert on Saturday of BanjoFest weekend, open to the public, and held just across the street from the Museum in a newly-renovated park setting. An indoor stage will also be featuring banjo music within the Museum. Music outdoors will be offered from noon to 5:00 p.m. October 9, ahead of the evening’s big shindig, a concert at Hudiburg Chevrolet Performing Arts Center at Rose State College with The Krüger Brothers and others.

Performing during the Bricktown Banjo Bash will be current Hall of Famers Gary “Biscuit” Davis, Lee Floyd, Scott Whitfield, Brad Roth, Eddie Erickson, Debbie Schreyer, Doug Mattocks, and Johnny Baier along with visiting artists Lincoln Hensley, Aynsley Porchak, Bill Dendle & Shelly Burns, Wayne Cantwell, Bill Lowrey, Ron Hinkle, Lucas Ross, and many others. The idea is to present the banjo in the many musical settings in which it is used, including bluegrass, jazz, old time, and pop.

American Banjo Museum President, Doug Parsons, says that they have been hoping to introduce a concert like this for some time.

“It has always been our goal to produce a festival style event in Bricktown which shares the amazing banjo talent that comes to OKC for our Banjo Fest weekend with the public. With the new space directly across the street from the museum, we now have that opportunity. It will be great music and fun…and thanks to our sponsors, it’s free to the public!”

Anyone who will be in Oklahoma City on October 9 is invited to enjoy the free Banjo Bash, and consider visiting the American Banjo Museum while you are downtown.

Ticket information for the various Banjo Fest concerts and events can be found online.