Brian McCarty to Special Consensus

Special Consensus has announced a mandolin swap, with Missouri singer and player Brian McCarty coming aboard, taking the spot just vacated by Michael Prewitt.

Founder and banjo man Greg Cahill shared some details for us.

“The fall season winds of change continue blowing as we bid adieu to our wonderful mandolin player Michael Prewitt. Michael has been with the band since 2021, and he has toured nationally and internationally with us, and appeared on our 2023 Great Blue North Compass Records recording, and award-winning IBMA Video of the Year. He has decided to come off the road for a while and to pursue his solo career while continuing his teaching at the University of the Cumberlands. We will miss our fun times and music making with him, and wish him all the very best.

We are very happy to welcome bluegrass singer and mandolin player Brian McCarty to Special C. He resides in Kansas City, Missouri and has played with numerous bands in the Kansas City area over the past two decades. Brian spent 15 years as mandolinist for the Bluegrass Missourians, and appeared on four recordings with that band. He played with Greg Blake and Hometown and appeared on their 2022 recording, The View from Home, and also performed with the Kansas City-based band, The Matchsellers, for the past two years, appearing on their 2022 and 2024 recordings.

We feel very fortunate to have Brian joining the band – we believe he is the perfect fit for the Special C sound and we look forward to being on stage with him in the coming weeks.”

As they have done since their origination in 1975, we have no doubt that Greg and the band will continue on as they always have. In addition to Cahill, Brian joins Greg Blake on guitar and Dan Eubanks on bass.

Keep an eye on their schedule online for a chance to catch this dynamic and enduring group somewhere near you.