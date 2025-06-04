Breathe drops for Lindley Creek

Ozark grassers Lindley Creek are back with another choice single for Pinecastle Records, showing off their songwriting skills and family harmony in the process. We’ve been strong on this group for some time for their clever original songs, and the stellar voice of mandolinist Katie Greer.

Breathe, written by Kathie and Katie Greer, is a reminder that in the midst of difficulties and turmoil, we can find the strength to deal with it all if we start by taking a breath, and collecting ourselves before reacting.

Katie tells us that this one was a help to her while she was pregnant with her son, Cypress, born back in April, but that is something that she’s been carrying with her for a while.

“This song started out as a lick I played over and over again on my mandolin for years. I just couldn’t get it out of my head. When we started looking for material I decided to put words to the tune. The melody sounded introspective, so I wanted to write a song about deep feelings and emotion.

The verses came pretty easily, but I worked with my mom on the chorus. I wasn’t sure if it was any good, so I almost didn’t pitch it to our producer, Jim VanCleve, but he heard something in it and helped us get it to where it is now.

So many people fight feelings of anxiety and we hope that this song can give comfort and hope.”

Katie sings lead with her mom, Kathie, and brother, Jase, adding harmony. VanCleve plays fiddle, with Seth Taylor on guitar, Roc Ickes on reso-guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, and Mike Bubb on bass.

It’s a delightful track with a wonderfully positive message.

Have a listen.

Breathe is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AIrPlay Direct.