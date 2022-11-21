Breaking Grass to Hog Grass Entertainment

Mississippi’s Breaking Grass has been announced as the first signees of the newly-formed Hog Grass Entertainment agency, launched last week in Nashville by Ben Wilson on Paul Harris of The Cleverlys.

The band is based around the singing and original music of guitarist Cody Farrar, supported by bandmates Britt Sheffield on bass, Tyler White on fiddle, Zach Wooten on mandolin, and Jody Elmore on banjo. Despite their youth, they have a 12 year history, with Mountain Fever Records recently releasing the band’s sixth album, Somewhere Beyond. Breaking Grass tours all over the US, winning over both bluegrass and non-bluegrass audiences with their contemporary look and sound, and high energy performances.

Wilson says that he and Harris have been mightily impressed seeing the band in action, and watching their chart success with recorded product.

“We feel like Breaking Grass is one of the most talented groups in bluegrass, and the music industry in general. Hog Grass Entertainment is proud to add Breaking Grass to our family. We feel like the future is as bright as it can be for our genre, and we are proud to play a small part in the future of bluegrass music.

Somewhere Beyond has gotten a good bit of attention from bluegrass radio, with one track in particular, 100 Degrees in the Shade, spending several weeks this year on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

Cody explains why they made the jump to Hog Grass.

“Since the formation of Breaking Grass, we have handled our booking internally, most recently with the help of the amazing Angie White. This summer, we met Ben Wilson and Paul Harris and realized we all had similar visions about business and the direction we could potentially take the band. We’ve been fans of The Cleverlys since our first time hearing them years ago. We’re excited about teaming up with the guys and Hog Grass Entertainment!”

While the agency does expect to add more artists at some point, they plan to focus on The Cleverlys and Breaking Grass for the near future.

To find our more about either act, contact Hog Grass Entertainment online.