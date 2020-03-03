Break The Rules video from Midnight Skyracer

Midnight Skyracer, the UK’s female bluegrass supergroup, is back with a video for their new single, Break The Rules.

The track will be included on their sophomore album, Shadows On The Moon, due on June 5, their first collaboration with Island Records with whom they have recently signed.

The Skyracers are a band in the truest sense, five talented musicians working together without a bandleader, making decisions as a group. Graced with multiple lead vocalists and plenty of instrumental firepower, they can tackle a wide variety of material from blazing bluegrass to tender ballads – and they do.

Members consist of performers who have already distinguished themselves in the Anglo-Irish bluegrass community. The Carrivick sisters, twins Laura on fiddle/reso-guitar, and Charlotte on guitar, worked as a duo for many years, and have a loyal following in Britain. Bass player Eleanor Wilkie is also a veteran grasser, as is mandolinist/vocalist Leanne Thorose, and Northern Ireland’s Tabitha Benedict has been recognized for several years as a banjo stylist and vocalist of note through her work with her brothers in Cup O’Joe.

Tabitha tells us that they found the perfect setting for the shoot in Somerset.

“We filmed the video for Break the Rules at the ominous Shepton Mallet Prison. Until it’s recent closure in 2013, it was the UK’s longest running prison, originally built in 1610. We had the whole place to ourselves, which is vast, freezing cold, and more than a little creepy after dark. After a brief explore, we picked the B wing (for Bluegrass, Banjos and the key that the song is in) to do most of the filming, and 3 hours in there will certainly keep us all on the straight and narrow – we were glad we didn’t have to spend any longer in prison!”

Break The Rules was written by Eleanor, Laura, and Charlotte, a ‘bad girl’ song that mirrors the attitude of so many bluegrass numbers, but from the other side of the romantic equation. See what you think.

Break The Rules is available now wherever you stream or download music online.