Break On Through (To the Other Side) video from Iron Horse

Alabama’s Iron Horse has released a music video for their new single, a grassed up take on Break On Through (To The Other Side), from the latest Pickin’ On project from CMH Records, Pickin’ On The Doors.

The original had been included in the first album released by Jim Morrison and The Doors in 1967, recorded in a bit of a twist on the rock music of the time. It was written by the band and set to Morrison’s lyrics.

Iron Horse’s Tony Robertson says that, despite the hard rockin’ nature of The Door’s cut, this one dropped right in to a bluegrass groove.

“It’s been a minute since we started working on this project of the Doors songs, but after stepping away from it for a bit and now giving it a fresh listen, I’m thinking, ‘we should have done this project sooner.’ Their great songs just fell right into that bluegrass genre and made themselves at home.

Break On Through has all the grit and energy you can possibly fit into a three-and-a-half-minute song. You can feel the determination in the writer to just spew out every emotion he’s feeling, and drive his story right into your soul. It was awesome for us to have the opportunity to work with such great material and present it this way…thanks to CMH.”

Have a look/listen to the video.

Break On Through (To The Other Side), and the full Pickin’ on the Doors album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.