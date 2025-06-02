Break of the Tide – The Lil Smokies 

What do we call The Lil Smokies? Is it “newgrass?” Are they a jam band? However one describes it, they clearly make it a point to defy any preconceived boundaries.

As a result, their latest effort, Break of the Tide, from Americana Vibes, takes a more nuanced stance, placing the emphasis on a mellower musical tapestry. The Montana-based band — Andy Dunnigan (dobro, vocals), Matthew Rieger (guitar, vocals) Jake Simpson (fiddle, vocals), and new members Jean-Luc Davis (upright bass), and Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose (banjo) — affirms the intent of their self-described “fusion of lyric-driven folk music, pop harmonies and bluegrass instruments” by infusing the songs with deeper meanings. In the process, they take on a contemplative vibe, courtesy of lyrics that deal with heartache, disappointment, and the difficulties of finding one’s way in an increasingly hostile world.

Nevertheless, the album starts out on an effusive note, through the rapid-fire revelry that powers Lately. However as the set progresses, it begins to incorporate a series of beguiling ballads and more delicate designs. Break of the Tide coasts along with a casual saunter, while Keep Me Down finds quiet assurance within its tender trappings. Sycamore Dreams, Fire in the Rain, Young & Hopeful, and Lay It Down For Love find the band putting the emphasis on more of a mellow mood, just as the low-cast Montana Flower basks in aural imagery and atmospheric ambiance in paying homage to the. band’s native state. (The state tourism office would be wise to consider the song for their next outreach campaign.)

For the most part, the musicians maintain that relatively restrained sound, and while certain songs — Fire in the Rain, There For Taking, Bad News Babe, and the coda that concludes Ocean — pick up the pace to a certain degree, there’s a focus and finesse which ensures the emotional impact remains intact. The sedate sentiments conform to the attitude expressed throughout, an indication of the reflection and restraint The Lil Smokies have obviously made a mantra this time around.

While Break of the Tide isn’t the kind of album that finds The Lil Smokies leaning towards any sort of celebratory stance, its mature musings are mesmerizing just the same. Indeed, there’s no doubt, this Tide can take hold.