Brayden Plays All Instruments and Sings – Brayden Williamson

Brayden Williamson, from Logan, West Virginia, is a young artist who at just eighteen years old already has three recorded projects under his belt. His latest, Brayden Plays All Instruments and Sings, is primarily a collection of songs by artists we all know and love such as the Country Gentlemen, Flatt & Scruggs, the Dillards, and Larry Sparks, just to name a few.

As the album’s title implies, all instruments are played by Williamson. While Brayden displays good proficiency on the banjo, mandolin and bass, I found myself most impressed with his lead guitar playing. With a combination of solid tone and appropriate note choices, his solos are very well constructed. Examples of this can be found on Nine Pound Hammer, There Is a Time, and Bringing Mary Home.

The track listing on Brayden Plays All Instruments and Sings is made up primarily of bluegrass fan favorites such as Salty Dog, Blue Ridge Cabin Home, Fox On the Run, Freeborn Man, and Old Home Place, among others. With that being said, these are all nicely done renditions. Williamson’s smooth baritone voice compliments the material well. Watching The Grass Grow is a Brayden Williamson original paying homage to the heroes that have been honored all throughout this project. It’s a fitting song to close out a project of this nature.

Brayden Plays All Instruments and Sings is a generous eighteen song collection by a talented eighteen year old artist. Brayden Williamson is an up and coming musician with a lot of promise. I for one can’t wait to see just where his musical journey will take him next.