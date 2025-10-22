Brantling Bluegrass Festival is no more

Sad news for live bluegrass lovers in central New York. The Brantling Bluegrass Festival, operated this past 16 years at the Brantling Ski Slopes in Sodus, NY, has been closed down by its promoters.

Beginning in 2009, they have sought to bring both regional and national bluegrass acts to the area between Rochester and Syracuse, and until recently with success. But on Monday they posted this announcement.

Mike and Brenda Garlock, and Gene and Liz Bavis, have announced the discontinuation of the Brantling Bluegrass Festival. Since 2009, the festival has operated thanks to the support of fans, sponsors, bands, and volunteers.

The organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved over the years. Hosting the Brantling Bluegrass Festival has brought immense joy and countless memorable experiences to all who participated.

Regrettably, the decision to suspend the festival stems from declining attendance over the past three years, coupled with rising expenses. These challenges have made it impractical to continue organizing the event. The organizers also note that, with time, it has become increasingly difficult for them physically to keep the festival going.

Although the Brantling Bluegrass Festival will no longer take place, Mike, Brenda, Gene, and Liz strongly encourage everyone to continue supporting live acoustic music whenever possible.

Losing any festival is a great shame, and we hope some other folks may give a stab at putting together for pickers and fans in the region.

Here’s a look at some of the fun from earlier this year, and what ended up being the last run of the Brantling Bluegrass Festival.