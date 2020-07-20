Brandon Lee Adams livestream concert coming this weekend

Bluegrass Today is delighted to announce a live stream concert this Saturday with bluegrass guitarist and vocalist, Brandon Lee Adams, in cooperation with BeyerDynamic microphones.

Brandon is a long time friend of ours, and one of the most skilled and technically proficient guitarists in the bluegrass style. He knows and has played with almost everyone in the business, and had been planning a return to the music world after some time away when the virus shutdown hit. A full year’s worth of shows have evaporated, worth another year’s work to set up.

Though he has developed his own take on the style, Adams is very much within the Tony Rice school of guitar, in both his rhythm and lead playing. He favors the sorts of songs that Tony did, and covers much of that repertoire, often alongside Wyatt Rice.

I often jokingly refer to Adams as the only Tony Rice-approved Rice-style guitarist. He is a great friend to Tony and his whole family, and has the master’s blessing in sharing his music.

His concert on July 25 will be hosted on our Facebook page at 8:00 p.m. (EDT), and on the BeyerDynamic page as well. Brandon has some new music to share of his own, and some favorites from his prior recordings. It’s offered free of charge, and is sure to be a strong show.

Here’s a look at his last single release, Time That I Was Leaving, from 2019.

We will also host the concert here on the main Bluegrass Today site on Saturday evening. Be sure to tune in!