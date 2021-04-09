Brand New Hit in Nashville from Kody Norris Show

Skip to content
Rebel Records has released a third single for The Kody Norris Show, taken from the band’s upcoming album, . If you know Kody’s couture, you know that it’s a perfect name for a record, as he and his cohort are always dressed to the nines on stage. And we mean the nines, with technicolor style and sequins and fringe aplenty. All Suited Up
This new track is called
Brand New Hit In Nashville, and tells of a poor working man who dreams of giving up a life of labor once he writes that giant hit song. An accompanying music video places Kody in the role of the narrator, and he shared a few words about the process.
“We filmed part of this in Nashville and the other half in our hometown of Mountain City, Tennessee, even incorporating an actual job site into the video! It was a blast having the band in a little bit different element from what we are used to. We are so excited to share the final product with our fans as it truly captures the spirit of the song!”
Like the song, written by Gary Sanders, the video is both clever and charming, all set to a driving bluegrass beat.
Along with Norris on guitar and lead vocal, the Show is his wife Mary Rahel Nalley-Norris on fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass. The video was directed by Amy Richmond, with Scott Sanders handling the shooting and editing.
All Suited Up is set for an April 23 release on Rebel. Pre-orders are available now from many of the popular download and streaming sites online.
