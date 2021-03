Brand New Good Ole Days video from Leftover Salmon

Compass Records has released an animated lyric video for the title track of their upcoming project with Colorado jamgrass icons, Leftover Salmon. This new album, which drops May 7, marks the return of these veteran festival and concert favorites to the label after some years away.

The video is for Brand New Good Old Days, which founding member, guitarist, and vocalist Vince Herman says is a suggestion about the importance of living for today.

“It’s a reminder that no matter what kind of trouble we’re in these days, it may not ever be as good again as it is right now.”

Herman is joined by co-founder Drew Emmitt on mandolin, Andy Thorn on banjo, Greg Garrison on bass, Erik Deustch on keys, and Alwyn Robinson on drums.

Pre-orders for Brand New Good Old Days are enabled now from many of the popular streaming and download sites online.