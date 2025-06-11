Braeden Paul’s new radio show on KNON Now

Bluegrass music is coming to KNON Now, the streaming affiliate of the legendary KNON FM station based in Dallas, TX, featuring our own Braeden Paul, a longtime correspondent and reviewer here at Bluegrass Today.

Beginning on July 4, he will host Braeden’s Bluegrass Blend every Friday from 10:00 a.m. to noon (CT). With a depth of historical knowledge, and an extensive bluegrass library to boot, Braeden will be playing everything from the classic and obscure bluegrass of yesterday to the current artists of today.

Braeden says that this will be his first foray into radio programming.

“This opportunity came about thanks to my friend and fellow board member at the Southwest Bluegrass Club, Bob Hatfield. He heard that KNON had been trying to get a bluegrass show on the air for several years, but had been struggling to find a DJ that loved and understood the genre. As Bob had previously been a radio DJ himself, he was initially offered the position, but he ended up recommending me.

KNON has been known for the diverse programming it has brought to countless listeners since 1983. Though I’m very new to this field, I’m really excited about bringing the music I love to KNON’s streaming network. I’ll not only be blending the sounds of traditional, progressive, and contemporary bluegrass, but I also hope to introduce folks to the Texas bluegrass artists that I’ve loved and written about in the Texas Bluegrass history books coauthored by myself and Jeff Campbell.

Hence the name, Braeden’s Bluegrass Blend!“

And in a tip of the cap to old time radio days, Paul will actually be in the studio broadcasting the show live, and in person. KNON Now has a prominent link on their main page so that listeners can send a direct message to the hosts in real time, so be sure to let Braeden know how he’s doing, and what songs you might like to hear.

KNON Now’s live stream is available online from anywhere in the world, and they maintain an archive of past shows for two weeks on the web site if you miss one of your favorites.

There is also a free KNON Now app you can download for all your digital devices.

This is certain to be a welcome addition to bluegrass programming online.