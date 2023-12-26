Brad Powers to Hammertowne

Well… that didn’t take long.

Just a week ago we shared that Dale Thomas was stepping away from his banjo role with Hammertowne, and the band already has news about a new member.

Brad Powers from Staffordsville, KY, will be the new banjo picker. Hammertowne guitarist and vocalist David Carroll describes him a “banjo picker’s banjo picker,” and says they feel right at home with him on the five.

“Brad is a home run addition for us. He checks all the boxes with not only with his style and quality of play, but he’s also the best dude you’d ever want to pick with….and he’s right here in the hills.

We are so happy to welcome Brad, his wife Amy, and sons Kaiden, Karson and Jackson into our Hammertowne family.”

A relative newcomer to the touring circuit, Powers is an experienced player, with a strong background in gospel as well as bluegrass music.

Tennessee banjo man Daniel Grindstaff also speaks highly of Brad.

“Over the last few years, Brad Powers and I began a friendship through our love of banjo, and primarily our hero, J.D. Crowe. I feel certain that Brad will do a wonderful job honoring the past banjo players while also bringing his own voice on the banjo to this well-established band. More importantly, I know him as a great family man and hard worker. Way to go Brad!”

Speaking for himself, Powers says that he is rarin’ to go.

“I’m looking so forward to playing music with this talented group of guys. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Look for Brad on banjo with Hammertowne in the new year. Along with Carroll, the band includes Chaston Carroll on mandolin, Bryan Russell on bass, Scott Tackett on guitar, and Daniel Norton on reso-guitar.