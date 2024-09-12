Boy From West Virginia from Route 3

Arkansans Route 3 have chosen a song about West Virginia for their next single with Pinecastle Records, a perfect example of the sort of smooth bluegrass sound that is their trademark.

Boy From West Virginia is a tale of learning one of life’s hardest lessons, one that many of us have to pick up through hard-lived experience.

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jason Jordan says that it’s about realizing that home is where your people are, no matter where it may be situated.

“It’s a story of a young man who grew up in hard times around the coal mines, and decided that was just not what he wanted to do with his life, like his dad had done. He had dreams of being out on the road playing his songs, meeting the love of his life, and just getting away from West Virginia. He soon realizes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and learns to be thankful for what you have, and where you come from.”

He is supported by regular bandmates Janice Martin on banjo, Greg Potter on mandolin, and Doug Clifton on bass, with Ron Stewart helping out on fiddle.

It may be a familiar story, but it’s one that Route 3 tells effectively, thanks in large part to Jordan’s appealing, mountain-tinged singing.

Check it out…

Boy From West Virginia is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will be included on Route 3’s upcoming Pinecastle project, Just Believe. Pre-orders are enabled for that as well.