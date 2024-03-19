Bourgeois introduces Touchstone Signature models

Bourgeois Guitars in Lewiston, ME has announced two new models in their Touchstone series of more budget friendly guitars. These are guitars designed by Bourgeois, with tops hand-voiced and braced by their luthiers in Maine, and then carefully vacuum-sealed and shipped to the Eastman factory overseas where final construction is completed to Dana Bourgeois’ specifications.

These two new models are called the Touchstone Signature guitars, and are available in either a traditional OM or dreadnaught body style. Both are built using a solid Bourgeois torrified Alaskan Sitka spruce soundboard, with solid Madagascar rosewood back and sides, a one piece, 14-fret mahogany neck, and an ebony fingerboard and bridge. The tops feature herringbone trim, and the sides, neck, and headstock are bound with figured Ziricote wood. The tuners are gold plated Schallers with ebony buttons.

This tag team building approach allows Bourgeois to offer high quality, professional grade instruments at prices much more palatable to advanced students or semi pro musicians, which still offering what they describe as a guitar which “ensures that every note resonates with the clarity, depth, and character that define the Bourgeois sound.”

Company CEO Christopher Fleming says that these two new Touchstone models represent a valuable part of their vision for the steel stringed acoustic guitar.

“I’ve always thought of us not as just guitar makers, but as partners in the creative journey of those who play our instruments. Dana’s Signature design stands at the crossroads of utility and elegance, and I believe this guitar embodies the essence of what it means to provide real value to an artist. I’m so excited to see this guitar join the Touchstone lineup because I have seen its tone and beauty inspire the talented folks bringing catharsis and art into the world. And when that happens, we all win.”

The Touchstone Signature guitars are available now from the network of Bourgeois Guitars dealers across the US. Both the OM and the dreadnaught models (OM Signature/TS and D Signature/TS) carry a recommended retail price of $3,999.