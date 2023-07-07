Bourgeois Guitars wins major award

The Bourgeois Guitars company has been building handmade acoustic instruments in Maine for the past 50 years. Founder Dana Bourgeois, a native Mainer, is recognized worldwide as a luthier of the highest order, and his company has built quite a reputation for superior craftsmanship, playability, durability, and heirloom quality tone during that time.

Back in May, Bourgeois was named Manufacturer of the Year by the Manufacturers Association of Maine during their 2023 MAME Summit in South Portland. The Association is a non-profit organization representing businesses who manufacture in the state, with roughly 200 of Maine’s more than 1800 manufacturer companies as members.

The award is meant to celebrate firms with noteworthy achievements in business growth, sustainability, dedication to the community and the industry, and overall employer excellence which disproportionately contribute to the success of Maine’s manufacturing ecosystem.

In light of the award, the City of Lewiston where the Bourgeois shop is located, recognized June 2023 as Bourgeois Guitars Month. Mayor Carl Sheehan made the announcement in his official capacity, and invited Dana and several of his staff to attend.

Chris Fleming, the President of Bourgeois Guitars, said of this honor…

“We are honored to receive this award from Mayor Sheehan and the Manufacturers Association of Maine. And we are proud to be able to contribute to the vibrancy of our community. I want to extend our gratitude to Bourgeois Guitars’ dedicated craftspeople, the City of Lewiston, the Manufacturers Association of Maine, and the many industry partners within this great state whose exceptional talents and innovative ideas support our ability to build the best possible instruments for musicians around the world.”

Bourgeois offers a wide variety of guitars in a number of body sizes and configurations, plus mandolins of the highest quality. You can learn more about their work online.