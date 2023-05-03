Bourgeois celebrating 10,000th guitar

Celebrated luthier Dana Bourgeois has reached an auspicious milestone. After nearly 50 years building guitars, he has assigned serial number 10,000 to a truly special instrument, a highly ornate OM-45 model designed for the occasion.

Bourgeois has reached into his personal stock of master grade Brazilian rosewood for this guitar, along with top grade Adirondack spruce for the top. With this landmark in mind, he has spent quite some time designing this special, one-of-a-kind instrument, which is already destined for Down Home Guitars in Frankfort, IL.

To adorn the #10,000 OM-45, Dana has gone all out.

“As you can imagine, I’ve been designing serial number 10,000 for a while. On the decoration side I chose Style 45 because that look represents the pinnacle expression of the traditional Orchestra Model. English Holly was used instead of Ivoroid for a subtle splash of elegance. And the last element, solid 18-Karat Gold purfling strips and inlay sections, were initially proposed as a whimsical gesture, then adopted because…why not?”

To complete this guitar, a mahogany neck is use with an ebony fingerboard and an ebony bridge with antique walrus tusk pins. Engraved gold Waverly tuners will be installed.

It is truly a breathtakingly beautiful guitar, and it will come with the Bourgeois limited lifetime warranty. No price has yet been announced.

All inquiries about the 10,000th OM-45 should be directed to Down Home Guitars.