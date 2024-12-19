Bourgeois adds Hawaiian Country Boy guitar to Touchstone line

Bourgeois Guitars has announced a new model in its Touchstone series, made in collaboration with Eastman Guitars for budget-minded customers who still want the quality considerations and designs that Dana Bourgeois brings to the table.

This latest is a limited edition version of their Country Boy Touchstone guitar, made with figured Hawaiian koa back and sides, which they call the Hawaiian Country Boy/TS.

Available in either dreadnaught or OO body sizes, these 14-fret guitars are basically the same as their existing Country Boy Touchstone models, but using koa which has been salvaged from the koa forests on the Big Island of Hawaii. They also use a bearclaw sitka spruce for the top, offering a figured look to the entire body of the guitars.

The way the Touchstone series guitars are made is that master luthier Dana Bourgeois personally selects and voices the tops for each instrument, and then they are sent to the overseas Eastman shop where the bodies are assembled by a special group of their top luthiers, trained by Bourgeois to build these guitars.

Once they are completed, they are shipped back to the Bourgeois shop in Maine, where they are carefully inspected and set up.

A price has not yet been announced for the Hawaiian Country Boy/TS guitar, but as the standard Country Boy/TS sells in the $2,500 range, you can expect this new model to be a few hundred dollars more.

Full details can be found online, or you can contact a local Bourgeois dealer near you.