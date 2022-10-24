Bourbon and Beer – new single from Kim Robins

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has released a new single from Kim Robins taken from her current album with the label, Leave the Porch Light On.
It’s the song
Boubon and Beer, which Robins says came from real life, or as Bill Monroe would say, “it’s a true song.”
“
Bourbon and Beer is a true story about a man who loved a woman with all his heart, but was unable to express that love due to his addiction to liquor. I wrote the chorus years ago but wanted some help finishing the song. I was introduced to David Morris and Dawn Kenney through a mutual friend and they were able help me bring the story to life.”
Kim is supported on the track by Clay Hess on guitar and bass, Josh Woods on banjo, Duane Estep on mandolin, and Tim Crouch on fiddle.
As you might guess from Robins’ description of the story, the song has a bleak and foreboding vibe as it shares the story of a woman coming to grips with the fact that she’ll always be #2 to her man’s drinking.
Have a listen….
Bourbon and Beer and the ful l Leave The Porch Light On project are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs are available directly from the artist.
Radio programmers will find the tracks at
AirPlay Direct.
