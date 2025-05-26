Bound For Glory video from Under The Rocks

British Columbia’s Under The Rocks has a brand new music video for their song, Bound For Glory, from their 2024 album, Honest Try. They have asked us to introduce the video to our readers, and we are happy to comply.

The song tells, and the video depicts, the real life adventures of guitarist Jordan Klassen who made a trek across Canada to attend a family wedding when he was a bit younger, taking advantage of any sort of transportation he could afford.

The band offered this description…

“Under the Rocks’ song Bound For Glory is a true story told by a groovy tune that’s sure to get stuck in your head. With big energy from start to finish, it sees five different instruments take blazing breaks while anchored by a punchy bassline and anthemic choruses.

The song tells of years ago when Jordan Klassen (guitar, lead vocals) needed to travel many miles across Canada. Devoid of a trustworthy vehicle and strapped for cash, he used a combination of bus travel and hitchhiking to cross the mountains and flatlands. The song is a humorous telling of a difficult journey that involved sleeping under trees and rejecting an uncomfortable proposition in the sleeper of a semi-truck.

It subtly reflects on how easy it can be to look back and wish you had made different choices, even though the best way through any predicament is to accept it for what it is and face it head on.”

They’ve created a very clever video, featuring all the members of the band. In addition to Jordan on guitar, there’s Chris Baxter on banjo and mandolin, Chloe Davidson on fiddle, and Nils Loewen on bass.

Check it out.

Bound For Glory, and the full Honest Try album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and on vinyl directly from the band.