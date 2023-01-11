Boston Bluegrass Union launches CampusGrass web site

Boston Bluegrass Union, New England’s premiere source of bluegrass music, and promoters of the celebrated Joe Val Bluegrass Festival, has launched a new web site designed to offer resources and support for young people looking to start a bluegrass club at their school or college.

Called CampusGrass the site contains information to help young folks interested in playing or supporting bluegrass at their school, primarily with links that discuss the how to’s of getting a club approved, plus links to existing clubs that may be able to offer some guidance.

Another section details which colleges and universities currently offer bluegras instructional and/or degree programs, along with information about grants and scholarships that are available for bluegrass musicians in college.

Jim McDonough, BBU Board member, shared the news with us about CampusGrass, and their hopes to continue to expand its offerings over time.

“We will be looking to add information and features aimed at promoting the formation of clubs across the country. Possibly internationally if things play out in that direction.”

BBU is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, run entirely by volunteers. If you support this goal of providing resources for young pickers and singers, in New England and beyond, please consider making a donation to BBU. Contributions can be earmarked for specific uses by the organization.

If you know of a high school or college bluegrass club not listed on the CampusGrass web site, please reach out to the administrators with the information. Likewise for scholarships or other resources they might want to include.

Hats off to the Boston Bluegrass Union for this effort! CampusGrass could grow to be an excellent evangelical tool for spreading love for bluegrass music.

See all their information online.