Born To Do drops for Ray Cardwell

Bonfire Music has released a first single from their upcoming album for newgrass singer and songwriter, Ray Cardwell.

The full album, Just A Little Rain, isn’t set to hit until next month, but today we get a taste of the project on Born To Do, which finds Ray supported by Tony Wray on banjo and guitar, Adam Haynes on fiddle, producer Danny Roberts on mandolin, and Jaelee Roberts on harmony vocals, Ray is playing bass and singing lead.

Cardwell says that the single has an autobiographical theme.

“I wrote Born To Do about the life I love in a sing song manner. A lot of people don’t get the life of a musician. A few get fortunate to live it. It can be hard on families and relationships, but the fast pace and singing songs is what I love.”

Here’s a taste…

Like the rest of us, Ray is eager to see the bluegrass music scene return to normal.

“This has been such a difficult year for musicians and fans alike. I’ve missed playing music and visiting with friends and family. Recording was such a great release. We all enjoyed our time together. I can’t wait to share this new pocket full of songs with you. I hope to see you at the festivals next year!”

Born To Do is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for Just A Little Rain on September 25.