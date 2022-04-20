Born in the City video from Abbie Gardner

Here’s one for all you reso-guitar lovers out there. And for folks who like good singers and interesting music.

Abbie Gardner, slidester and vocalist with Red Molly, has released a video from her upcoming solo album, appropriately titled DobroSinger. The whole project is just Abbie, her dobro, and her voice, set for release on May 13.

She says that the process of recording this one took her out of her comfort zone.

“This record was completely unlike any other record I’ve ever done. I was intent on making something very raw and immediate. The vocals and dobro together, start to finish, with no fixes. There’s one song here that I sang the wrong lyric, but liked the overall take enough to go with it. That’s the difference with this one. I had to choose vibe over perfection. There are mistakes and flaws all over, but that’s part of what makes it a real, human creation.”

A second single from Dobro Singer is now available, one called Born in the City, which Gardner says is somewhat autobiographical.

“The focus is on celebrating each other’s differences. I like that this song brings together a back-porch vibe with some big-city chromatic slide guitar licks. The contrasting combination is kind of like me – playing this traditionally male bluegrass instrument, but doing it as a woman, in Jersey City within view of the Empire State Building.”

Check it out…

Pre-orders for DobroSinger can be placed now at Abbie’s Bandcamp page, which includes immediate downloads of the two singles. CD pre-orders can also be placed there.

Patrons on her Patreon page at the $10/month level get a free download of DobroSinger.