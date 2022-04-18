Born Again video from Wolfpen Branch

Kentucky’s Wolfpen Branch has a new single with a lyric video available this week.

The band is a mashup of experienced grassers from the Louisville and Lexington region, and got its start as Hancock & Shouse, taken from singers and songwriters Arthur Hancock on guitar and Chris Shouse on mandolin. The Branch is completed with Aaron Bibelhauser on banjo, Roddy Puckett on bass, and Jeff Guernsey on fiddle.

For this latest track they are honoring their fellow Kentuckian, Tyler Childers, with a cover of his song, Born Again. In a joint statement the guys explain the song.

“It tells a cryptic tale of reincarnation and the circle of life, with an old school bluegrass approach. With initial tracking by the great Rickey Wasson, and further mixing and engineering by Aaron Bibelhauser, Born Again combines strong three part vocals, reminiscent of early Jimmy Martin, with a forward leaning message, both honoring our bluegrass past, and unapologetically pushing the genre forward.”

Check it out…

Born Again is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.