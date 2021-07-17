Bone Dry video from Jimmy Yeary

Skip to content
Jimmy Yeary has released a new music video today for his current single, . Bone Dry
Yeary’s is a familiar name in Nashville, more as a country and Gospel songwriter than as a singer. But Jimmy has been playing and singing bluegrass all his life, with his family band as a teen, and even serving as a mandolin and vocal sub for Lonesome River Band in the early ’90s when Dan Tyminski joined up with Alison Krauss.
These days, his songs are recorded by country stars like Joe Diffie, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, and Martina McBride, and in the bluegrass world by Balsam Range, Dan Tyminski, and Sammy Shelor. His connection to Gospel and bluegrass is cemented by his marriage to Sonya Isaacs of The Isaacs, who are raising their family together.
Now Yeary is stepping out from the shadows to launch a bluegrass career as a vocalist with this first single with
RBR Entertainment, first released in April. Today he is delighted to debut the music video, a polished professional production directed by Charles VanWinkle. It was shot by Stefan Colson and edited by Victor Rodrigues.
Jimmy sings and plays guitar, supported by Josh Swift on reso-guitar, Matthew Davis on banjo, James Seliga on mandolin, Greg Davis on bass, and Jason Roller on guitar. Dan Tyminski and Don Rigsby sing harmony.
Bone Dry is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
