Bonded Spirit Bluegrass Festival launches in Kentucky

Smoke Justis, a popular BBQ and bourbon restaurant in Covington, KY, will be the site for the debut Bonded Spirit Bluegrass Festival on March 2. This is a musical upgrade to an event held there the past two years in celebration of the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, which set out distinct rules for purity in the distilling of bourbon in Kentucky, whose sponsor, John G. Carlisle, represented and was native to Covington.

The music will be held at the restaurant, set outdoors under a large tent in front of the historic Roebling Bridge, during a day that will also select the best Bottled-in-Bond cocktail, inviting bartenders from across the Commonwealth to showcase their skills and creativity. The Roebling Bridge spans the Ohio River and connects Covington with Cincinnati, OH, and was opened in 1866.

Headliners for the first Bonded Spirit Bluegrass Festival will be Kentucky’s own Goodwin Brothers, along with performances from Sister Sadie and Moonshine Drive.

General admission tickets start at $50, with special VIP options available that include drink tickets, bourbon tastings, a buffet dinner, and a VIP gift bag, in addition to priority seating.

Covington also features the local B-Line® self-guided bourbon tour, which allows visitors to learn more about the rich history of northern Kentucky in the development of the popular spirit. And of course, a great many bourbons will be on hand for sampling.

Full details and ticketing information can be found online.