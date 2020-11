Bobby & Teddi Cyrus to Pinecastle Records, with new single

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of husband-and-wife bluegrass duo, Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, to the label, with a debut project expected sometime next year.

And before you ask, yes… Bobby is a cousin to country hit heartthrob Billy Ray. But he credits his inspiration to his father, the late Bobby Glen Cyrus, for his pursuing a career in music. Growing up in eastern Kentucky, it was bluegrass that he fell in love with as a boy, and his desire to write and sing it was cemented when he met Tom T Hall, who served as an early mentor.

A first single is available now from their album, co-produced by Don Rigsby, who also plays mandolin. They were supported by Kenny Smith on guitar, Mark Fain on bass, and Justin Moses on fiddle, banjo, and reso-guitar.

The track they have chosen is My Wedding Day, written by Jimmy Sites and Jimmy Yeary, which features Bobby and Teddi in duet. It’s a Gospel waltz number with twin fiddles in an acoustic country vibe.

My Wedding Day is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.