Bobby Powell to Nick Chandler & Delivered

Nick Chandler & Delivered have announced a new member of their touring band. Guitarist Hudson Bosworth is moving back to Ogden, UT, and Nick has brought on Bobby Powell, co-founder and guitarist/vocalist with Carolina Blue for many years.

Chandler tells us that Hudson has been a big part of their success, and that it is hard to see such a fine young man leave the group. But with him making the move, he is delighted to bring Powell on board.

“Bobby and I are great friends, but more than that, he is a great musician and wonderful songwriter. When Hudson told us the news, Bobby was the first name that came to mind. We have been rehearsing for a few months and I am excited about getting Bobby back on stage.”

Bobby will do his first show with Delivered on May 21 at the BrewRidge Festival, held at the Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, VA.

Powell has been playing and singing bluegrass music since he graduated from high school, being included in a number of regional groups in western North Carolina, before partnering with his long time friend Timmy Jones in Carolina Blue. The group became a sensation in the field for their clever songs and skillful execution, until Timmy decided that hi full time career in farming required more of his time.

Bobby joins Chandler on mandolin and lead vocals, Gary Trivette on bass, and Zach McCracken on banjo, and says that he is rarin’ to go later this month.

“I have been great friends with Nick for many years, and have admired his music for longer than that. I can remember when I was very young and just learning to play, seeing Nick jamming at The Shindig on the Green in Asheville, NC, and his mandolin playing just blew me away. In my opinion, he is one of the greatest mandolin players to ever pick up the instrument! When I got the call that Hudson was leaving the group, it didn’t take me long to make up my mind to accept the position. Nick and I are very like-minded when it comes to the music and the business of the music as well. Playing with top-notch musicians and singers like Gary and Zach is icing on the cake. I’m excited to get back out on the road and see all my friends I’ve missed so much this past year, and really appreciate the opportunity that Nick has given me!”

You can follow the tour schedule for Nick Chandler & Delivered on their web site for a chance to see them perform near you.