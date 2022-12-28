Bobby Osborne nights at Legion Post 82 in Nashville

It’s not uncommon during the winter months to see top touring acts playing smaller clubs to keep their stage show fresh for when the festival season starts back up in the spring. But we don’t often find bluegrass legends in that situation.

If you live in or near Nashville, however, you’ll have three mid-week opportunities to catch Bobby Osborne & & The Rocky Top X-Press performing at American Legion Post 82 for Bluegrass Wednesday Nights. Normally, these Wednesday shows function as an open jam for Music City’s bluegrass community, with occasional booked acts being featured.

Bobby has scheduled a Wednesday with his band, playing two full sets, once each month in January, February, and March. They will perform from 8:00-10:00 p.m., with a jam to follow until midnight so bring your instruments.

Post 82 is asking a $20 donation at the door for the Bobby Osborne shows, scheduled for January 11, February 15, and March 15.

These will be rare opportunities to catch such an icon in the bluegrass world in a more intimate, close up setting, so make plans to attend one of these shows if you live close enough for the drive, and come early!

And don’t forget the regular Wednesday jams at Legion Post 82, located on Gallatin Pike in Nashville.

Bluegrass Wednesdays also seeks to serve the American Legion Post and its veteran services by collecting donations from the community each week, and by hosting benefit shows to raise money for the American Legion and the veterans it serves.