Bobby Osborne and Ronnie Reno collaborate on I Can’t Stop Loving You

Creative people in our musical sphere have found different ways to cope and endure during this year’s forced shutdowns, when live performances have been all but prohibited and, for many in our industry, the ability to earn an income has been proscribed. We’ve seen some take it in stride, using the unexpected “free” time to dive deeper into the study of their craft, while others take on challenges they hadn’t anticipated at the start of 2020.

For Bobby Osborne, among the last living icons of bluegrass music, the COVID downtime was used to do something he had always wanted to do. Since he first heard I Can’t Stop Loving You by Don Gibson in 1958, he had wanted to record a version of the song himself. The original was an instant hit for Gibson, and became an even bigger one when Ray Charles recorded it in 1962. Throughout the ’60s nearly every artist in the upper echelon had their version as well, with dozens of covers over the years, right up to Conway Twitty hitting #1 with it again in 1972.

Well finally, during the shutdown, the opportunity came Bobby’s way. Hugh Moore with OMS Records has been putting together remotely recorded video and audio tracks from various locations to make new music and music videos while artists are unable to perform live. We had featured one back in April, his collaborative cut of Never Ending Song of Love, featuring Osborne along with Billy Troy, Ray Legere, and several others.

Moore pulled Bobby in recently to remake I Can’t Stop Loving You, along with Ronnie Reno and Glen Duncan, and the result is a classic piece of bluegrass/country history. Hugh is on banjo, with Allyn Love on steel and Bobby Osborne Jr. on bass.

It was a bluegrass reunion of sorts, as both Ronnie and Glen had been members of The Osborne Brothers back in the day, with Reno providing the third voice in the epic trio with Sonny and Bobby during his tenure.

Great stuff!

The single is available now from all of the popular streaming and download sites.