Bobby Osborne and C.J Lewandowski announce collaboration

Turnberry Records will be the home for an exciting new collaborative project that features bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne and C.J. Lewandowski of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.
Recording is set to begin next month with Bobby and C.J. co-producing, and support from Averly Welter on guitar, Lincoln Hensley and Wynn Osborne on banjo, Bobby “Boj” Osborne on bass, and Robbie Osborne on drums. Other special guests are expected to be included, and will be announced prior to the ultimate release date.
Lewandowski said that this album first started to bubble up in discussions with Turnberry President Keith Barnacastle about a potential solo project. C.J. had hoped to cut a few tracks with Bobby which he could hold back to include in additional solo efforts over the years. But before long, the idea of a full-on duo record took hold, and when Osborne was contacted, he was immediately in.
“He’s been recording since 1948 or so, and he still loves music more than anyone I’ve ever encountered. He still plays his mandolin every single day. There are some younger generations who may have never had the opportunity to see him play, and this gives them an opportunity to at least hear him now. It’s also an album of inspiration and showcases a little bit of history, as well as our friendship.”
No date has been set for the album’s street date, nor a title suggested, but it will surely be something to be cherished by lovers of traditional bluegrass mandolin and music.
Stay tuned…
