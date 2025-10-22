Bobby & His Mandolin – The Osborne Brothers

Though bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne is often heralded for his soaring tenor vocals, he was also an indisputable master of the mandolin, influencing many players along the way. Those who do play the eight string rank the Osborne Brothers’ 1981 CMH Records release, Bobby & His Mandolin among their favorite instrumental recordings. Having been out of print for a number of years, CMH has digitally reissued this inspiring project, which can be found on various streaming platforms.

The fourteen tunes on this recording are a combination of Bobby’s original compositions alongside his take on traditional pieces such as Sally Ann, which opens the album. It should be noted that while this project is labeled as an Osborne Brothers release, the core cast of instrumentalists consists of Bobby on mandolin, his sons Wynn and Robby on banjo and guitar, Kenny Baker on fiddle, and Jimmy D. Brock on bass.

Cherokee Lady is a stunning example of Bobby’s compositional ability. This track fully displays his unique style and perfectly demonstrates why so many have regarded him as an influence on their mandolin playing.

Other tunes such as Old Sledge demonstrate Osborne’s ability to utilize the cross tuning that Bill Monroe, Dean Webb, and many others have used on certain pieces. Kenny Baker particularly shines here using the same cross tuning, which was commonly utilized by old time fiddlers.

Springtime and Gatlinburg are pieces that show just how much complexity Bobby could instill within his compositions. The former is a joyous, lilting piece, while the latter is played in an aggressive, captivating manner. Both tunes are played in B flat, a key which can prove challenging for mandolinists, but Osborne does it here with absolute ease.

Dusty Miller and Lime Rock are both incredible examples of how Bobby went about interpreting traditional pieces on his instrument. The former is jaw dropping, particularly towards the end with the surprising, yet seamless key change. The latter is played in the most straightforward manner of any traditional tune on this album. It effectively shows Osborne’s use of the tremolo technique.

With the digital reissue of Bobby & His Mandolin, this album will not only continue to be enjoyed by those who’ve loved it since its original release, but will hopefully inspire a new generation of mandolin pickers to learn Bobby Osborne’s one of a kind style.