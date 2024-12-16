Bob Perilla remembered in photographs

Posted on by Jeromie Stephens

Most everyone within the bluegrass music scene in the greater Washington, DC Capitol region, encompassing northern Virginia, southern Maryland, and parts of West Virginia, has been affected by the passing of long time artist and performer Bob Perilla, who died on December 12.

Photographer extraordinaire Jeromie Stephens, a close friend of Bob’s for many years, selected a sampling of the hundreds of photographs he had taken of him over this time to share in this memorial gallery. They are from the large format photo book that Jeromie created for Bob in 2017, The Big Book of Bob – A Bluegrass Troubadour, and presented to him at Akira Otsuka’s annual year-end picking party that year.

On the occasion of Bob’s passing, Jeromie has made the PDF file of the book available online at no charge for anyone who would like to have it as a memento of all Bob Perilla has meant to the bluegrass community. Simply follow this link to download the book, with 50 fine images of Bob and his many various bandmates and friends, and the book cover as separate images.

Bob Perilla at Tiffany Tavern, Alexandria,, VA 2000 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tad Marks, Bob Perilla, Mike Munford, and Mike Marceau in the loft at Madam’s Organ, Washington, DC 2000 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bon Perilla in the billiards room at Madam’s Organ, Washington, DC 2000 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla, Bill Kirchen, and Elizabeth Day somewhere in Maryland, 14 May, 2009 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
“I’ve been a moonshiner for many long years, I’ve spent all my money on Prozak and beer.” Bob Perilla at Madam’s Organ, Washington, DC 2000 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla and Dick Smith at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, 1999 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla in Herndon, VA 1999 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla at Tiffany Tavern, Alexandria,, VA 2000 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Norman Wright, Dick Smith, and Bob Perilla at Madam’s Organ, Washington, DC 1999 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla at Madam’s Organ, Washington, DC 1999 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla at Madam’s Organ, Washington, DC 1999 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla at Tiffany Tavern, Alexandria,, VA 2000 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mike Munford and Bob Perilla at Graves Mountain Music Festival in Syria, VA 2003 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla, Mike Munford, Tad Marks, and Mike Marceau in the rooftop bar at Madam’s Organ, Washington, DC 1999 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla at the Loudoun County Bluegrass Festival, VA 2015 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla and Jeromie Stephens look at prints at Fire Flies, Alexandria, VA Valentine’s Day, 2015 (photo by Bill Stephens)
Bon Perilla in the billiards room at Madam’s Organ, Washington, DC 2000 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla and Sally Love Connell at the Graves Mountain Festival of Music in Syria, VA 2003 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla at a 4th of July Concert, Washington, DC 2014 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, 1999 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mary Naden and Bob Perilla in front of George Washington High School, Alexandria, VA 2014 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tad Marks, Bob Perilla, Elizabeth Day, and Mary Naden in Alexandria, VA 2014 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bob Perilla in Alexandria, VA, Winter 2016 - photo © Jeromie Stephens

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

