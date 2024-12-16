Bob Perilla remembered in photographs

Most everyone within the bluegrass music scene in the greater Washington, DC Capitol region, encompassing northern Virginia, southern Maryland, and parts of West Virginia, has been affected by the passing of long time artist and performer Bob Perilla, who died on December 12.

Photographer extraordinaire Jeromie Stephens, a close friend of Bob’s for many years, selected a sampling of the hundreds of photographs he had taken of him over this time to share in this memorial gallery. They are from the large format photo book that Jeromie created for Bob in 2017, The Big Book of Bob – A Bluegrass Troubadour, and presented to him at Akira Otsuka’s annual year-end picking party that year.

On the occasion of Bob’s passing, Jeromie has made the PDF file of the book available online at no charge for anyone who would like to have it as a memento of all Bob Perilla has meant to the bluegrass community. Simply follow this link to download the book, with 50 fine images of Bob and his many various bandmates and friends, and the book cover as separate images.