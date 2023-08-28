Bob Mummert passes

Bob Mummert, 69, drummer with Dailey & Vincent, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 26.

The band shared this statement.

“Today, our longtime friend and drummer, Bob Mummert, has passed. We are beyond shocked and devastated. At this time, we’d like to ask you for your prayers for the Mummert family. We would like to ask you to join us in respecting their privacy at this time. In the coming days, we will do a proper tribute to our brother Bob. Until then, let’s lift them up in prayer.”

Jamie Dailey praised Mummert last year.

“For 13 years, we’ve been blessed to have Bob on board. He has been instrumental in helping us weave through the music path we have chosen. Whether it be bluegrass, gospel, or country music, he has been a solid performer and human being, and has treated our music with respect. Hiring Bob has proved to be one of the best decisions we ever made and we would do it all over again. Besides being a great musician, Bob is a great human being. He’s a family man, a patriot, a friend, and a believer.”

Mummert was born in York, PA and relocated to Nashville in 1975. He toured with numerous artists all across the US and Europe, including Gail Davies, Sweethearts of the Rodeo, Reba McIntire, Trace Adkins, Roy Orbison, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs, and Dailey & Vincent.

The professional drummer had many recordings to his credit including Radney Foster’s number one hit, Just Call Me Lonesome. Mummert performed on Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder symphony dates including with The Boston Pops, and appeared on many TV programs including the weekly Dailey & Vincent show on RFD-TV. When not touring, Bob taught drums and percussion, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

The music community offered many tributes.

Promoter, Ernie Evans, stated, “Bob was a very nice guy and close to the band. This is a very sad day.”

Gail Davies shared…

“I just found out that one of my oldest and dearest friends, as well as an incredibly talented drummer, has passed away. I first met Bob Mummert in 1982 when I was pregnant with my son. Bobby auditioned for my band and impressed me so much that I have used him on every album I have produced since that day. He was one of those rare melodic drummers who actually listened to the lyrics of a song, and added just the right touch to make it magic. If you are a fan of my music, then you have heard Bob Mummert many times. He was also a member of my RCA band, Wild Choir. My deepest sympathy goes out to his wife, Lisa, and their children and grandchildren. I will miss Bobby more than words could ever say. Rest in peace, my old friend.”

North Carolina banjoist, Trent Callicutt, got to know the professional musician while filling in with Dailey & Vincent.

“Bob Mummert: A true professional in every way possible. He was such a genuine guy. The first time I filled in with Dailey & Vincent was at the Grand Ole Opry. I hadn’t been there long and Bob walked in. He was such a humble person and made me feel completely welcome. From then on, it was like we’d known each other for years. His drum work was as solid as a rock and always top-notch! The times I’ve done shows with D&V I could always count on Bob to not leave me hanging on a kick-off. I always looked forward to seeing him anytime I filled in. I’m thankful for the times I got to be in his presence. What a joy it was to know you, Bobby Lee. Rest in peace, brother, you are missed.”

Longtime friend and former band mate, Dennis W. Parker expressed his feelings…

“Was shocked to hear my friend and great drummer, Bob Mummert, unexpectedly passed away. He and I were hired around the same time in Ricky Skaggs’ country band back in the mid ’90s. I’ve spent some wonderful time with this talented and genuinely kind man. Keep his family in your prayers. This world is getting a lil’ lonelier.”

Patrick McAvinue noted…

“I first met Bob when I started working with Dailey & Vincent in December 2016. From day one, he welcomed me with an open heart. He had such a calming presence that would put everyone at ease. He was always willing to talk if you needed to bend an ear, and would offer help to anyone who needed it. To put it plainly, he was stellar, besides the fact that he was an understated legend in the music world. He set the bar as a consummate pro. I cherish every minute I had with him: riding on the bus, making music, and sharing in this life. It was so much fun. Rest in peace, my friend. I’m deeply saddened to lose you so suddenly. Thank you for everything. I love you and I’ll miss you.

Please keep Bob’s family and everyone whose life he touched in your thoughts and prayers.”

Former D&V band mate, Christian Davis, said…

“Bob Mummert, was a great man and a great friend and I was so honored to get to play with him on stage for six years with these wonderful men and band. God bless the Mummert family and the D&V family in the days ahead.”

Dobroist, Josh Swift, added…

“We lost one of the good guys. Bob Mummert went home to be with Jesus. Bob was one of the finest drummers to ever hold sticks, and was one of the finest men I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet. Please keep Bob’s family, as well as the Dailey and Vincent family, in your thoughts and prayers.”

“It’s incredibly sad to hear of his passing after having just worked with him. He’s was always pleasant and professional. His percussive taste and ability was greatly respected by the music community,” said former radio host and MC, Sherry Boyd.

Safe In The Arms Of Love – Gail Davies with Bob Mummert on drums

R.I.P., Bob Mummert