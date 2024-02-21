Bob Minner to Billy Blue Records

Ed Leonard, Bob Minner, and Jerry Salley at Billy Blue Records

Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Bob Minner has been announced as the newest signee with Billy Blue Records.

Minner, who is a first rate picker on banjo, guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, served as acoustic guitarist with Tim McGraw’s country band for 31 years. As a songwriter, he has made a deep mark on bluegrass music, with cuts of his songs by Authentic Unlimited, Blue Highway, Volume Five, Dailey & Vincent, Ronnie Bowman, Jim Lauderdale and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Shannon Slaughter, Blue Moon Rising, and others.

His 2022 album, From Sulphur Springs to Rising Fawn, was a tribute to Norman Blake and his music, with an all-star cast, which was quite well received by fans and critics alike.

On signing with the label, Bob had this to say…

“I am extremely honored to be a part of Billy Blue Records. I was raised in a deep bluegrass upbringing in Missouri, and even though I’ve made a living in country music as a guitarist, bluegrass has always been my creative passion.

Billy Blue stands as a premier bluegrass label in our industry, and I’m looking forward to creating new music, as well as releasing my first record for Billy Blue, currently in production. We have some special events lined up for the record, and I hope everyone will enjoy listening to it as much as I have had making it.

A huge thanks to Ed Leonard and Jerry Salley for this opportunity.”

Jerry Salley, A&R Director for Billy Blue, says that they already have a new Minner project in the works.

“Billy Blue Records is excited and proud to represent Bob Minner’s future bluegrass projects, which includes another upcoming project of multiple guests, which features Bob’s incredible songwriting, musicianship, and production arrangements.

I am personally very proud to call him my friend, and our entire team looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial musical relationship.”

Expect to hear more from Bob Minner and Billy Blue Records in the near future.