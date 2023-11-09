Lonesome River Band has reached way back into the country music archives for their latest single with Mountain Home Music, a song from the 1960s called Blues of the Night.

The band has enjoyed a remarkable run, with a three decade tenure as a touring bluegrass act. Members have come and gone over that time, but the Lonesome River Band sound has remained consistent, with its muscular approach and soaring harmonies, for the duration.

Newest member, mandolinist Adam Miller, kicks it off and sings this one, with support from bandmates Sammy Shelor on banjo, Jesse Smathers on guitar, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass.

Shelor, bandleader and senior member of LRB, says this one made a smooth transfer from a country two step to a grooving grasser.

“Blues of the Night is an old country song that Jesse Smathers brought to the band for this session. Lyrically, it fit our sound to a tee. It features Adam Miller on lead with Jesse adding some haunting tenor lines that make it a driving bluegrass song. So much fun to play!”

Have a listen…

Blues of the Night from Lonesome River Band will be available on November 10 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.