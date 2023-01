Blueridge Backroads Concert Series launches in Galax

Galax, VA has long been known as a center of bluegrass and old time music. Having hosted the legendary Old Fiddlers Convention each summer for more than eight decades, the city is also home to 98.1 Classic Country radio (WBRF), which broadcasts traditional country, bluegrass, gospel, and old time music over six states.

The station airs a weekly live performance show from Galax’s restored Rex Theater downtown, mostly consisting of local and regional entertainers, named for their nightly bluegrass program, Bluegrass Backroads.

Now the station has formed a new production company, Backroads Entertainment Group, to bring top touring artists to the The Rex for live shows. BEG consists of Butch Phillips and WBRF station owners, Brian and Annette Sizer, along with Kevin McKinnon of Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and his wife, Kendra.

They have launched the Blueridge Backroads Concert Series for 2023, which aims to hold live concerts roughly once a month. A debut concert was held early in December with The Malpass Brothers, and this year’s concerts begin soon.

Booked so far for 2023 are:

January 20 – Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

February 10 – Lonesome River Band

March 11 – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

April 15 – Authentic Unlimited

May 6 – Appalachian Road Show

July 29 – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Tickets for all the Blueridge Backroads Concerts can be purchased online, or at the theater box office.