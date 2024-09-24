Bluegrass U! podcast debuts from ETSU

The Bluegrass, Old Time, & Roots Music Studies program at ETSU has released the first episode of a new podcast, Bluegrass U!, hosted by Tim Stafford, current Artist in Residence in the department.

The podcast will focus on all things ETSU Bluegrass, with discussions and interviews of interest to potential students, faculty, alumni, and friends of the program. Since 1982 they have offered instruction at the college level not only on the performance aspects of bluegrass music, but also on the music business details important to success for their students.

Since that time they have educated a full generation of professional bluegrass musicians, with a good many of today’s artists and players having gone through ETSU.

The program has since grown into a full bachelor’s degree in bluegrass, awarded by the school’s Appalachian Studies department.

New episodes of Bluegrass U! will be available each Tuesday from all the popular podcast aggregators.

Today’s debut episode features an interview with guitar maestro Trey Henley.

Check it out in your favorite podcast app, or on the Bluegrass U! web site.