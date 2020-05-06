Bluegrass Today to help promote Whiskey Sour Happy Hour with Ed Helms

Bluegrass Today is happy to coordinate with Ed Helms and The Bluegrass Situation in promoting Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, Ed’s weekly online music performance and comedy series.

Helms, of course, is the actor, comedian, and banjo player famed for his work on The Office and The Hangover film series, and who is currently featured in Netflix’s comedy film, Coffee & Kareem. As a lover – and player – of folk and bluegrass music, he also has a soft spot for the artists who make their living in this field. So he has put together this new show to give them a platform while things are shutdown, and raise money for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and Direct Relief, who are working to assist music industry professionals and health care workers during this time of restricted access.

Each Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. (EDT) you can watch Whiskey Sour Happy Hour and join Helms and his guests, each performing from an isolated location, picking, singing, and telling jokes for this good cause.

Tonight’s show (May 6) will find him joined by comedian Jim Gaffigan, and musical acts Jerry Douglas, Noam Pikelny & Caitlin Canty, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, Rhiannon Giddens, and several others. Like all other Happy Hours, it will be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and at The Bluegrass Situation.

But you can also watch it right here at Bluegrass Today. Simply come to this page at 8:00 p.m. eastern (5:00 pacific) on Wednesday evenings to watch the live stream. It will also be available on our FaceBook page.

You can read more about Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, and see previous episodes, here.

And be sure to donate using this DonorBox link!