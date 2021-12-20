Bluegrass Today Monthly Chart now a Spotify playlist

Skip to content
Following a great many requests,
Bluegrass Today has finally created a Spotify playlist, based on our monthly airplay chart of the top bluegrass songs being played by our reporting stations and programmers.
At the beginning of each month, we will post a new version of this playlist, which will include the top 50 songs for the month prior. One is up now for the December Monthly chart (November airplay), and you will see a new one each month based on those chart results. The monthly chart we display here at
Bluegrass Today only shows the top 20, but for the Spotify playlist we include down to place 50, ensuring a complete overview of what is being played at the time.
To recap, our charts measure airplay for bluegrass songs within 18 months of release, so it always stays current. Our weekly chart shows positions week by week, and the monthly recalculates positions looking at the complete 30 day time frame.
Many of our readers (and advertisers) have pointed out that they haven’t had much luck finding authoritative playlists on Spotify for new bluegrass music. We are happy to do our part to fix that, and hope that everyone will check it out to sample the most played new songs every month.
To find the
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay playlist on Spotify, follow this link. Share it with a friend!
