Bluegrass Today at World of Bluegrass 2024

Well, it’s happening agin. The 2024 World of Bluegrass has begun in Raleigh, NC, the final year here before the event moves to Chattanooga, TN for 2025-26.

Bluegrass Today is here in person, along with a full component of correspondents and photographers, so we will be posting throughout each day with updates from all the many live performances and conference happenings here at the Raleigh Convention Center.

We’ll be set up in Room 302B in the convention center starting on Wednesday morning, so if you’re in attendance, please stop by and say howdy. For Tuesday, we’re in 307. Artists are welcome to drop off new recorded or printed material to us here.

A couple of notes for readers:

During this busy week, we typically post more stories than usual, so Daily Buzz newsletter readers in particular should note that there will be more articles and photo galleries on the site each day than what you see in the Buzz. Just come to the main site and click through them all!

We’ll provide coverage during the Awards Show on Thursday evening for those unable to be in the audience. As each award is announced, we’ll add it to the running post about the show. Frank Baker will be in the hall during the Awards Show, and we’ll get a great many of his photos up as soon as possible.

Have fun and be safe everyone!