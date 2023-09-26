Bluegrass Today at World of Bluegrass 2023

It’s here! The 2023 World of Bluegrass has begun, with the larger part of the bluegrass industry currently assembling at the Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. Artists, promoters, luthiers, broadcasters, artist representatives, manufacturers, songwriters, and business people of every kind come to downtown Raleigh to network, learn, and of course, listen to some great music.

As usual, we have a team here to cover World of Bluegrass, the various IBMA awards presentations, and the weekend’s Wide Open Bluegrass! Festival. A number of correspondents and photographers are here with us, so look for articles all week about the proceedings here in Raleigh.

For those in attendance, we are set up in Room 307 in the Convention Center, so stop by and say hey. It’s the very last room on the main floor, along the right hand side when entering the building, down past the seminar rooms.

David Morris and Sandy Hatley are here, along with Frank Baker and Jeromie Stephens providing photo coverage. Of particular note, Jeromie will have a booth in the exhibit hall offering prints of his work for sale. Be sure to check that out.

So good luck and be safe to everyone in Raleigh, and for everyone else, keep an eye on Bluegrass Today for photos and updates.