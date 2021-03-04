Bluegrass still on the air in Toowoomba, Queensland

When we shared the sad news earlier this week on the passing of popular Australian bluegrass radio personality, Smokin’ Joe Moore, we neglected to point out that bluegrass is still on the air in Toowoomba, located in Queensland just west of Brisbane.

We received a nice message from Joe Hazel at 107.9 FM in Toowoomba, one of the stations that had carried Joe’s show for years. 107.9 FM is a community radio station, which broadcasts over the air and online, and is supported by individual, community, and corporate donations. Joe says that bluegrass has been a staple in their programming for decades.

“I have just read you very nice article on Joe Moore in the latest edition of Bluegrass Today. I just thought you might like to know that bluegrass will still be played on 102.7 Toowoomba in Queensland, Australia in case there are people in the US that used to listen to Joe.

I began broadcasting bluegrass on 102.7 in 1983, and presented programs for 25 years before taking a break. I returned to the station just over 12 months ago, which meant that we had two programs presenting bluegrass. Bluegrass featured on our programs for almost 40 years.

Sadly now that Joe has gone we are introducing a new announcer who will still play some bluegrass, and my program is on between 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday mornings (Australian time).

Joe will be sadly missed.”

Anyone can access the 107.9 broadcast signal online from their web site. Just click the play button at the top of the header image. The time zone is Queensland is 15 hours ahead of US eastern time.