The bluegrass-themed forever postal stamp we told you about back in January is now available, featuring original art by Heather Moulder. In honor of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, its first day of issue location was Owensboro, KY.

Ii offers a very attractive three color design, with the words, “High Lonesome Sound – Bluegrass,” in text above a drawn image of a guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin. Bass and reso-guitar players, please address your complaints to the US Postal Service.

Stamps can be ordered directly from the USPS online in sheets of 20 stamps, or purchased from your local post office. As forever stamps, they can be saved for use at any future date, regardless of the first class mail fee at the time.

What better way to share your love of bluegrass music with your family and friends than with bluegrass stamps? And what better way to show the Postal Service the power and interest of bluegrass folks than making these early sales a big number!

A number of gift or collector’s items associated with this bluegrass stamp are also available online, including first day covers (envelopes with a cancelled stamp and first date postmark from Owensboro), a matted stamp for framing, and a pin with the image of the stamp.

This bluegrass stamp is artist Heather Moulder’s first project for the USPS. She works as a designer and printer at Hatch Show Print in Nashville.

You can see all these bluegrass stamp items for sale online.