Bluegrass Ridge TV adds official streaming playlists

Bluegrass Ridge, the half hour television program that broadcasts bluegrass music videos into the homes of millions every week, has added a new feature for viewers who want to hear the songs from the show after it is over.

Hosted by Daniel and Carolyn Routh of Nu-Blu, the show has just begun creating a streaming playlist for the videos that appear on the program. Now anyone viewing Bluegrass Ridge on one of the many networks on which it appears can simply scan a QR code that shows up on screen and listen to the tracks from that week’s and previous episodes in one place.

The playlists are available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, and Soundcloud, and can also be accessed by this link.

Daniel tells us that this is something that viewers have been asking them to do.

“This is an official playlist, which means that the streaming services will be listing it as part of all the other editor-curated playlists that they push to all listeners. Any video that is featured on Bluegrass Ridge will automatically be added to the playlist. The songs will automatically roll off the playlist after 50 songs, unless the video is featured again, which will bring it back up to the front and start the rotation over again.

We listened to everyone at the IBMA label meeting, and our viewers that email us each week, and realized that we needed to add this critical component to the show so that we could bring people directly to artists.

Please be sure and get us your videos so that we can feature them, and get your artists added, and reach out so that we can get your artists featured in our spotlight segment as well. It doesn’t have to be a current video, we can go back and feature a re-current video and artist for this as well.”

Bluegrass Ridge is a service of CJM Productions, and artists or labels interested in having their music videos included can reach them by phone at 615-414-5420, or by email.

Bluegrass Ridge can be seen on cable or satellite networks that include the Heartland, The Family Channel, Canyon Star, Country Road, Harmony, Right Now, Stryke, Family Friendly Entertainment, The Country Network, CMT, YTA, or Country TV channels.

It is also available through a number of local affiliates, a list of which can be seen online.