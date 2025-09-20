Bluegrass Ramble video treats

Tennessee Bluegrass Band at World of Bluegrass 2025 – photo © Sandy Hatley

A beloved and essential part of bluegrass’ biggest week is the Bluegrass Ramble and late night showcases. Located in the Chattanooga Convention Center, the Marriott Hotel, and several other nearby venues, bands perform and attendees congregate into the wee hours of the morning to share in the music that they love.

During this time, IBMA becomes the acronym for “I’ve Been Mostly Awake.” Young kids lugging instruments. and seniors tapping their toes acting like kids, lose sleep to pack as much as they can into what seems like a short week.

Brooke Aldridge shared to one crowd, “You’re still looking bright-eyed and bushy tailed.”

Here’s a sampling of what went on in Chattanooga.

And here’s a video from the exhibit hall with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, with Kenny Smith and Paul Williams